CALISTOGA, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wildfire flames from the Glass Fire Incident are seen near Calistoga, California on September 28, 2020. - The wildfire exploded from 1,500 acres to more than 15,000 acres overnight as winds spread embers across the valley. Tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in California's Napa and Sonoma valleys on Monday as wildfires fanned by fierce winds ripped through the world-famous wine region. Photo: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX