KENTUCKY -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says a record number of deer were harvested during this year's modern gun season.
Kentucky hunters harvested 107,039 deer during the 16-day season.
That is 235 more deer harvested compared to last year, which was the record until this season.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says hunters should not be concerned about overharvesting.
There is bag limits on deer and biologists monitor deer harvest each year to ensure the herd remains in good shape.