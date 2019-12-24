PADUCAH - AAA says more people are travelling for the holidays this year than any year since they started tracking. 115.6 million people are packing their bags, a 4.3 million increase from last year.
Many of those travelers are getting ready for the traffic. The highways are filling up with almost 105 million Americans choosing to drive.
Tommy Transue and his wife are driving 14 hours from Missouri to Georgia. Transue says Paducah is their halfway point, and thanks to the warm weather, the drive has been easy.
"We're used to snow," Transue says. "We're used to white Christmases in Missouri, but this weather is nice."
Drivers got to enjoy warm weather as well as low gas prices. AAA says gas prices have been going down steadily since Thanksgiving.
Aldo Kwassivi drove from St. Louis to Paducah to visit his family. He wasn't surprised to see so many drivers.
"A couple of us are stopping to get something to eat, fuel up and get back on the road. There's a lot of people going around, I think that's great," Kwassivi says.
Kwassivi keeps his car ready in case he has to pull over for an emergency.
"I'll be grabbing my emergency kits, my coats, my phone, everything to get ready," Kwassivi says. "I'll make sure to keep in touch with my family and let them know when I'm done stopping and going."
The busiest days in the holiday travel period will be Thursday and Friday. Drivers should prepare for almost double the travel times on those days.
To read more of AAA's holiday travel data, click here.