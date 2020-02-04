PADCUAH — A day of record rainfall meant roads throughout Paducah and McCracken County flooded on Tuesday. Roger Sulver spent the day worrying about the water coming up near his home on 25th Street.
"It does come up pretty high, because right back behind the house, there's a road back here and it floods over there. I live with my wife here. She pretty much stood in a puddle one time and it was all the way up to her knees," Sulver said. "That's how bad it's got. It gets pretty bad over here."
Sulver lives next to a creek that he says rises during heavy rains. He and is wife are always ready to act in case the water starts getting close to their home.
"If it gets too high, we'll go to my aunt's house. We're not that far from my aunt, so we'll go there and stay there for a while," Sulver said.
Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham still believes the city should move its focus from a proposed aquatic center, to stormwater infrastructure.
"We don't need one. We don't need an aquatic center. What we need is to sure-up our infrastructure, our stormwater infrastructure," Abraham said.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson thinks the city will be able to swing both projects in 2020.
"It's not, 'either, or,' it is, 'And how can we do that to help them?' I understand that there are low sections of the city where people do experience some of that. The things that we can do to help them, we will," Wilson said.
No matter what, Sulver wants to see change in the city's stormwater infrastructure.