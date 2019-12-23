MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— You're going to fork over more cash to file records in Kentucky in 2020 and that includes things like marriage licenses, wills and mortgages.
"Every document, I think other than state and federal like liens and releases, have increased on the recording fees," says McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
Wills are $8 dollars to file. Come Jan. 1, they will cost $47. Deeds are changing from $17 to $50. Mortgages are increasing from $17 to $80.
Here's a full list of the new costs as of January 1, 2020.
"I'm sure there will be some that are upset because it is a pretty significant increase," Griggs said.
She says the Clerks Association has been fighting for the fee increase for years.
"We have not had an increase in about 25 years so this was done in an effort to be able to like help with things in the clerk's office. You know if you need extra money for scanning old documents or extra staff," Griggs said.
She said they have to keep record of documents forever and they're running out of room.
Thousands of documents are in the Vault room, some of them going back to the 1800s. Griggs says the money coming in could help digitize these documents.
The changes are part of KRS 64.012 which amended the fees statewide.
"I'm not at all happy about it, but what can you do?" said Beau Huston, who was waiting in line to pay other fees at the County Clerk's office.
The only thing you can do is file anything you need to/can file now before the first of the year.
You may not be able to save money filing records in the new year, but Griggs says you can save time. She says they are working on a way to electronically file records in 2020 and hopes to have the system up and running by spring.
Griggs says she will be posting the new fees on the county website soon.