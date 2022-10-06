PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement.
Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area.
Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties, seized more than 900 fentanyl pills. The investigation was launched after one death and multiple over doses in Graves County.
In September, Paducah Police charged 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation. Around 8,000 pills were seized.
Kaylee Cursey has battled a fentanyl addiction, and she says it took everything from her.
It took her health, her family and her life as it was.
She's sharing her experience, hoping her story can save someone else’s life.
“They didn't realize how low I really was until I asked for help,” Cursey says.
She says 2020 was her darkest year. Her addiction started with alcohol and moved on to prescription pills.
Thinking the pill was was a Percocet, she used fentanyl for the first time.
“For a while there, I still didn't know. But by the time I did find out what it was, I was hooked,” says Cursey.
For a year, Cursey sunk deeper and deeper.
"Physically, I was so tiny. I hadn't been taking care of myself at all. I was just so depressed and empty. It did isolate me, and that's what is does,” Cursey says.
Her dreams were replaced with the thought of the next high.
It drove a wedge between her and her family.
“It was hard on them. They were all shocked by it. It will make you do things you never thought you would do, say things you never thought you would do, hurt people you never thought you would,” says Cursey.
Cursey says she remembers everything she learned in her D.A.R.E. classes as a child. She never thought it would be her reality.
“It can happen to anyone. You may think it cannot happen to you, but it doesn't discriminate by any means,” says Cursey.
It’s a darkness that so many succumb to. Cursey says it was her faith that helped her find the light.
“That has a lot to do with my recovery, at least, is God, and he quite literally is my lifeline,” Cursey says.
It's an ongoing battle. For her, some days more difficult to win than others.
“It is sometimes ugly and sometimes the days are hard. It's a lot better than what it was and being out there in the madness,” says Cursey.
Cursey is currently in a recovery program at Lifeline Recovery Center in Paducah.
Looking back a year prior, she's thankful she got help when she did.
She says she's excited for the future, but for now she's taking it one day at a time.
Her advice to you: Have an open conversation about drugs, alcohol, and addiction with your family.
The more we talk about it, the better we can fight against it.