OBION COUNTY, TN — The first steps toward recovery are underway for a Tennessee community that was severely flooded last Friday. Crews in Obion County continue to assess the damage after 14 inches of rain fell.
Once the water cleared at Green Acers Mobile Homes, leaders said they were heartbroken to see the damage left behind. Kim Davis has been the property manager for nine months, but for her this is more than just a job.
"In a community like this, you learn who all your tenants are. They become friends, and when something like this happens, it feels like it's part of your family," said Davis.
After the flooding on Friday, Davis jumped into action.
"We still have over 50 families that are displaced from the park and currently staying with either family members or hotels here," she said.
Davis said right now the first step for them is finding resources.
"I have tenants that are calling me for food and basic necessities, and I'm scrambling to try to find the resources to help that happen," said Davis.
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr said the county is also working to get those resources for the entire community.
"We've had teams in through the weekend, and they've been working on the assessment, so we have completed them. It's just the matter of tallying the figures, and you know, coming up with the amount," he said.
Carr encourages the community to remain positive during this time.
"We want them to know we are going to continue to reach out and try to receive any resources that will be able to help them," he said.
Like Carr, Davis is working to see the light in this dark situation.
"It's created friendships that maybe weren't even there before, so it's definitely made our community much closer," said Davis.