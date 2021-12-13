Following Friday night's tornadoes across western Kentucky, the American Red Cross plans to host an emergency blood drive in Mayfield on Tuesday.
“We are seeing blood donations at a critical low, the lowest it has been in a decade,” said Robert Wagner, District Manager for Biomedical Donor Services Recruitment with the Red Cross. “These storms were devastating, and the need is even greater for blood donation now and in the weeks to come. We need people who can donate to make a commitment to help following the disaster.”
The blood drive will be held at Sedalia Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, click the link here.