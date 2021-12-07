The American Red Cross is continuing to face historically low blood supplies this holiday season.
To encourage donors to continue their assistance, the American Red Cross will be giving away Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirts from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities on Dec. 17-Jan. 2.
Kentucky
Calloway County
Murray: 12/23 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m at CFSB Murray Sycamore Banking Center, 414 South 12th St.
Crittenden County
Marion: 12/21 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main Street
Fulton County
Fulton: 12/21 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 115 Second St
Graves County
Mayfield:
12/22 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Mayfield Graves County YMCA, 1545 Cuba Road
12/30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at American Legion, 211 South 7th
Lyon County
Eddyville: 12/20 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Lyon County Convention Center, 172 Lee S Jones Park
Kuttawa: 12/27 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Drive
Marshall County
Benton: 12/28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Marshall County Sheriff's Office, 52 Judicial Drive
Calvert City: 12/29 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62
Hardin: 12/20 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College Street
McCracken County
Paducah:
12/17 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/18 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/19 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/20 from 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/21 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/23 from 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/24 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/26 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/27 from 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/28 from 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/30 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/30 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
12/31 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
12/31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
1/1 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
1/1 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
1/2 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
1/2 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
Tennessee
Obion County
Union City: 12/21 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Jerry Ward Autoplex, 524 East Reelfoot Ave.
Weakley County
Martin: 12/23 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Grind, 112 Lovelace St.