blood donations needed.jpg

The American Red Cross is continuing to face historically low blood supplies this holiday season.

To encourage donors to continue their assistance, the American Red Cross will be giving away Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirts from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Upcoming blood donation opportunities on Dec. 17-Jan. 2.

Kentucky

Calloway County

Murray: 12/23 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m at CFSB Murray Sycamore Banking Center, 414 South 12th St.

Crittenden County

Marion: 12/21 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Saint William Catholic Church, 860 S Main Street

Fulton County

Fulton: 12/21 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 115 Second St

Graves County

Mayfield:

12/22 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Mayfield Graves County YMCA, 1545 Cuba Road

12/30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at American Legion, 211 South 7th

Lyon County

Eddyville: 12/20 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Lyon County Convention Center, 172 Lee S Jones Park

Kuttawa: 12/27 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Drive

Marshall County

Benton: 12/28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Marshall County Sheriff's Office, 52 Judicial Drive

Calvert City: 12/29 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62

Hardin: 12/20 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church, 218 College Street

McCracken County

Paducah:

12/17 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/18 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/19 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/20 from 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/21 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/23 from 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/24 from 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/26 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/27 from 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/28 from 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/30 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/30 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road

12/31 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

12/31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road

1/1 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

1/1 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road

1/2 from 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. at Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive

1/2 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road

Tennessee

Obion County

Union City: 12/21 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Jerry Ward Autoplex, 524 East Reelfoot Ave.

Weakley County

Martin: 12/23 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Grind, 112 Lovelace St.