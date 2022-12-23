The winter storm season has started, overwhelming large swaths of the country with heavy snow and ice. Digging out of severe winter weather can take days—and prevents those impacted from making lifesaving blood donations.
The American Red Cross urges those in unaffected areas to schedule an appointment to give blood.
Since the start of the storm, the Red Cross says it has seen hundreds of blood drives canceled across the country, causing more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
In the Tennessee region, blood donations have dropped more than 300 units due to drive cancelations since Thursday.
This winter weather comes at an already challenging time of year, as many blood donors are away celebrating the holidays.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RedCross.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect about 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.