The American Red Cross has announced several blood drives in the Local 6 area for the remainder of March.
The Red Cross has also resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma that has a high level of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Illinois
Vienna - 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Avenue
Ullin - 3/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Century Unit School District 100, 4721 Shawnee College Road
Kentucky
Fredonia - 3/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia First Baptist Church, 208 Cassidy Street
Murray - 3/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 West Main St
Fancy Farm - 3/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fancy Farm Elementary School, 270 St Rt 339 S
Mayfield - 3/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive
Clinton - 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 210 South Washington Street
Clinton - 3/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hickman County High School, 301 James H. Phillips Drive
Eddyville - 3/30/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park
Benton - 3/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshall County Hospital, 615 Old Symsonia Road
Benton - 3/21/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Marshall County High School, 416 High School Road
Calvert City - 3/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Marshall Middle School, 3110 Hwy 95
Calvert City - 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altona Baptist Church, 5817 US HWY 62
The Paducah Blood Donation Center located at 4635 Falconcrest Drive is also open the following dates and times:
- 3/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 3/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 3/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 3/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 3/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
- 4/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All Star Game in Los Angeles.