BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross has announced several blood drives in the Local 6 area for the remainder of March.

The Red Cross has also resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma that has a high level of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Illinois

Vienna - 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Avenue

Ullin - 3/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Century Unit School District 100, 4721 Shawnee College Road

Kentucky

Fredonia - 3/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia First Baptist Church, 208 Cassidy Street

Murray - 3/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 West Main St

Fancy Farm - 3/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fancy Farm Elementary School, 270 St Rt 339 S

Mayfield - 3/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jackson Purchase Medical Center, 1099 Medical Drive

Clinton - 3/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 210 South Washington Street

Clinton - 3/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hickman County High School, 301 James H. Phillips Drive

Eddyville - 3/30/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park

Benton - 3/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshall County Hospital, 615 Old Symsonia Road

Benton - 3/21/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Marshall County High School, 416 High School Road

Calvert City - 3/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Marshall Middle School, 3110 Hwy 95

Calvert City - 3/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altona Baptist Church, 5817 US HWY 62

The Paducah Blood Donation Center located at 4635 Falconcrest Drive is also open the following dates and times:

  • 3/15/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
  • 3/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
  • 3/18/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • 3/19/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
  • 3/20/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • 3/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
  • 3/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
  • 3/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
  • 3/25/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • 3/26/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
  • 3/27/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • 3/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
  • 3/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
  • 4/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All Star Game in Los Angeles.