PADUCAH– The American Red Cross is continuing to experience a blood shortage in the region, and all across the country.
The Red Cross is asking people to come and donate as soon as possible to help patients in need of life-saving care this month.
In an effort to bring in more donors, the Red Cross has created new incentives for those who donate. For example, anyone who donates between July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win free gas for a year ($5,000 value), as well as a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm.
The following is a list of upcoming blood drives in the Local 6 area:
Johnson County, Illinois
Vienna:
7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Ave.
Calloway County, Kentucky
Murray:
7/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., MSU Bauernfeind Recreation and Wellness Center, 1000 Racer Drive
7/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's, 1400 Lowes Drive
Crittenden County, Kentucky
Marion:
7/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crittenden County Public Library, 204 W. Carlisle St.
Graves County, Kentucky
Fancy Farm:
7/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall 1418, 106 Picnic Blvd.
Mayfield:
7/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 211 S. 7th
7/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mayfield City Hall, 211 E. Broadway
Wingo:
7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mt Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Road
Livingston County, Kentucky
Grand Rivers:
7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Rivers Fire Department, 271 West Mississippi Ave.
Lyon County, Kentucky
Eddyville:
7/16/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lyon County Convention Center at Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park
Kuttawa:
7/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Kuttawa, 316 Walnut Drive
Marshall County, Kentucky
Benton: 7/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Briensburg Church of Christ, 2349 Benton Briensburg Road
7/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Draffenville Pharmacy, 153 US-68
Calvert City: 7/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altona Baptist Church, 5817 US HWY 62
McCracken County, Kentucky:
Paducah:
7/16/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/20/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/23/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/27/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
7/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/30/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
7/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Obion County, Tennessee
Union City:
7/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jerry Ward Autoplex, 524 East Reelfoot Ave.
You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.