The American Red Cross is continuing efforts to eliminate a nationwide blood shortage as flu cases begin to rise this fall.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Americans could face a severe flu season this year, which has the potential to diminish the nation's already-struggling blood supply. The CDC added that when seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease.
The American Red Cross is asking all blood types – especially type O - to make an appointment now to help ensure it doesn’t get worse as winter approaches.
To encourage donations, all who give blood before Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon giftcard by email. Those who donate around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a free pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.