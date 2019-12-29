PADUCAH— You can ring in the new year by saving a life. The Red Cross is hosting Paducah Holiday Heroes blood drive.
The blood drive starts Monday. The Red Cross says this is a critical time of year to donate.
"The need is critical right now, we're trying to make sure that people don't have to delay medical care that they need that's why the blood supply is so vital," says Anthony Tinin with the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be at Concord United Methodist Church on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
You can come by Monday and Thursday between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
or Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
All donors will get a shirt and be entered into a gift card drawing.