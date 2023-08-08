The American Red Cross says it had a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of summer. That means it's harder for hospitals to keep shelves stocked with blood products needed to save lives.
All blood types are encouraged to donate, but the Red Cross says O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors are especially in demand, as well as platelet donors.
The Red Cross says anyone who goes to an event to give blood throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Donation appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There are many opportunities to give coming up in the Local 6 area. Those include:
Kentucky
Ballard County
La Center — 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office at 110 Broadway St.
Calloway County
Murray — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 22-23 at Murray State University on Chestnut Street.
Carlisle County
Bardwell — 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Bardwell Community at 65 John Roberts Drive.
Crittenden County
Marion — 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Saint William Catholic Church at 860 South Main St.
Fulton County
Fulton — 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Fulton City High School - GYM, 700 Stephen Beale Drive.
Graves County
Mayfield — 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Mayfield Graves County YMCA at 1545 Cuba Road.
Livingston County
Salem — 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Livingston Hospital Health Care Services at 131 Hospital Drive.
Marshall County
Benton — 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Marshall County Hospital at 615 Old Symsonia Road and 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Draffenville Pharmacy at 153 US 68.
Calvert City — 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Calvert City Church of Christ at 4625 US 62.
McCracken County
Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road
- 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road
- 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21
Paducah Blood Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive at the following dates and times:
- 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Aug. 16
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 17
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 18
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 19
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 20
- 12:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Aug. 21
- 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aug. 22
- 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Aug. 23
- 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Aug. 24
- 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Aug. 25
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 26
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 27
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Aug. 28
- 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Aug. 29
- 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Aug. 30
- 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Aug. 31
Illinois
Pulaski County
Ullin — 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aug. 18 at Cross Road United Methodist Church at 1289 Ullin Ave.