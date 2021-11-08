Amid an ongoing blood supply shortage, the American Red Cross wants you to know about multiple opportunities to give blood in the Local 6 area this month.
The Red Cross says it's seeing the lowest blood supply levels for this time of year in more than a decade, as well as an emergency platelet shortage. Additionally, the nonprofit says seasonal illnesses like the flu may decrease the number of healthy blood donors during the holiday season.
If flu cases were to spike this year, the Red Cross says blood supplies could be further impacted throughout the winter.
Blood donations are crucial for emergency situations, cancer patients and others receiving care in hospitals. If you give blood via the Red Cross this month, not only can you help save lives, but you'll receive a little something from the nonprofit organization to say thank you. The Red Cross says everyone who gives blood Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who give Nov. 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
In a news release about the donation opportunities, the Red Cross says it wants to remind you that there's no waiting period to give blood after you've gotten your flu or COVID-19 vaccines, so long as you are free from symptoms. There's no waiting period after getting COVID-19 booster doses either.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities on Nov. 16-30:
Kentucky
Calloway County
Murray: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Walmart on Highway 641 North.
Carlisle County
Bardwell: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at 65 John Roberts Drive.
Graves County
Mayfield:
- From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the American Legion at 211 South 7th St.
- From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at CFSB Mayfield at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass.
Hickman County
Clinton: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at First United Methodist Church on 210 South Washington St.
Lyon County
Eddyville: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Lyon County Courthouse and the Lyon County Public Library.
Marshall County
Benton: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Nov. 30 at the CFSB Benton Banking Center at 221 W. 5th St.
McCracken County
Paducah:Multiple donation opportunities are coming up at the Paducah Donation Center at 4635 Falconcrest Drive.
- From 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 16.
- From 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 18.
- From 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 19.
- From 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 20.
- From 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 21.
- From 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.
- From 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 23.
- From 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
- From 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 27.
- From 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 28.
- From 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 29.
- From 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Illinois
Pope County
Golconda: From 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at First Baptist Church on the corner of Monroe and Jefferson streets.
Tennessee
Weakley County
Martin: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Grind at 112 Lovelace St.