SPRINGFIELD, IL — The American Red Cross in South Central Illinois announced in a release their volunteers helped 13 people affected by house fires just last week.
They say the volunteers helped provide them with basic items to meet their immediate needs, mental and physical health services, and one-on-one support.
According to the Red Cross, house fires kill at least seven people each day in the United States. However, they say fire alarms can cut the risk of death by 50%. They recommend testing smoke alarms each month to ensure they are working. They also suggest planning an escape plan with the whole family, ensuring that everyone can get out in less than two minutes if needed.
Hot Weather Safety Tips
The Red Cross also provided the following hot-weather safety tips in light of our recent and ongoing heat advisories:
- Stay Connected
- Never leave infants, children, older adults, individuals with disabilities or pets in a vehicle unattended. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open.
- Check-in on older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions at least twice daily.
- Be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illness. Act right away if you notice someone with symptoms.
- Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of fluids: Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink. Avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. Avoid icy beverages because they can cause stomach cramps.
- Keep pets hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area.
- Warning: If your doctor limits the amount of water you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot. If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage
- Stay Cool
- Stay cool indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.
- Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.
- Schedule outdoor work and other activities carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.