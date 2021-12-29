MAYFIELD, KY — A Red Cross Recovery Center has been established in Mayfield. It's located at the Blue Building Sportsplex at at 925 North 15th St. in Mayfield.
The center will be in that building from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.
There, members of the community can get help with their financial, prescription and medical device, mental health and spiritual care needs. To qualify for financial assistance, an ID and recent utility bill are required to verify and confirm your pre-disaster address. Additionally, people seeking financial assistance must have sustained major damage to their home to be eligible.
Local 6 is told that the location of this recovery center may change after Thursday. If and when the location changes, the Red Cross says it will provide an update.