By Leah Shields

PADUCAH — According to the Red Cross, blood and platelet donations tend to drop by about 21% during holidays, and the Fourth of July is no exception. 

When blood donation numbers fall, the blood supply dwindles. The Red Cross says that this can have a huge impact on patients who are relying on the generosity of donors. 

American Red Cross recycled-cotton tote bag 

There are multiple upcoming opportunities for blood donation coming up in the Local 6 area. The Red Cross says that community members can always schedule appointments for donation by visiting the Red Cross website here, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-733-2767. There are numerous events upcoming in McCracken County thanks to the Paducah Blood Donation Center, and they can be found here

Everyone who gives blood or platelets from June 30-July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last. 

Upcoming blood donation events

State County City Location Date Time
Illinois Hardin Rosiclare Hardin Co. Hospital 07/06/2022 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m
Johnson Vienna Fellowship Baptist Church 07/18/2022 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Kentucky Caldwell Fredonia Fredonia First Baptist Church 07/11/2022 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Calloway Murray St. John's Episcopal Church 07/07/2022 11 a.m. - 4 p.m
Carlisle Bardwell Bardwell Community 07/05/2022 12 p.m. - 6 p.m
Fulton Fulton First Baptist Church 07/05/2022 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Graves Mayfield CFSB Mayfield 07/06/2022 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Graves Co. Public Library 07/12/2022 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Lyon Eddyville Lyon Co. Convention Center 07/15/2022 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Marshall Benton Woodmen Life 07/11/2022 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Calvert Calvert City Civic Center 07/08/2022 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tennessee Obion Union City Jerry Ward Autoplex 07/07/2022 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.