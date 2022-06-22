PADUCAH — According to the Red Cross, blood and platelet donations tend to drop by about 21% during holidays, and the Fourth of July is no exception.
When blood donation numbers fall, the blood supply dwindles. The Red Cross says that this can have a huge impact on patients who are relying on the generosity of donors.
There are multiple upcoming opportunities for blood donation coming up in the Local 6 area. The Red Cross says that community members can always schedule appointments for donation by visiting the Red Cross website here, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-733-2767. There are numerous events upcoming in McCracken County thanks to the Paducah Blood Donation Center, and they can be found here.
Everyone who gives blood or platelets from June 30-July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation events
|State
|County
|City
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Illinois
|Hardin
|Rosiclare
|Hardin Co. Hospital
|07/06/2022
|10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m
|Johnson
|Vienna
|Fellowship Baptist Church
|07/18/2022
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Kentucky
|Caldwell
|Fredonia
|Fredonia First Baptist Church
|07/11/2022
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Calloway
|Murray
|St. John's Episcopal Church
|07/07/2022
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m
|Carlisle
|Bardwell
|Bardwell Community
|07/05/2022
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m
|Fulton
|Fulton
|First Baptist Church
|07/05/2022
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Graves
|Mayfield
|CFSB Mayfield
|07/06/2022
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Graves Co. Public Library
|07/12/2022
|11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Lyon
|Eddyville
|Lyon Co. Convention Center
|07/15/2022
|10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Marshall
|Benton
|Woodmen Life
|07/11/2022
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Calvert
|Calvert City Civic Center
|07/08/2022
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Tennessee
|Obion
|Union City
|Jerry Ward Autoplex
|07/07/2022
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.