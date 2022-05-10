FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake says Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed to all through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
USACE says access will remain open for the South Marcum Recreation Area, Spillway Recreation Area, and the dedication lot on the east end of the dam.
Officials in Franklin County say the dam and the spillway bridge will be closed for routine inspection. They say the inspection will be moved to May 19 if the weather does not permit the work to be done on May 11.
USACE says these inspections must be done every two years on all the bridges it manages at Rend Lake.
Franklin County officials advise drivers to watch for closure signs at Sugar Creek parking lot and the west entrance to the Rend Lake Dam.
For further information, contact the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.