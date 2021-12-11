Several businesses in Mayfield have shared images and details regarding the impact of Friday night's tornado.
Reds Donut Shop of Mayfield announced on Facebook that the building was a complete loss.
"I don't even know what to say. It seems our shop is gone," Red's owner wrote on Facebook. "We will update as soon as we know more. Please pray forMayfield. It's horrible, I couldn't even get to the shop it's so bad."
Local 6 is still waiting for more details regarding the roof collapse at Mayfield Consumer Products.
In a news conference Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said there was 110 people in the building when the tornado hit.
Gov. Beshear believes dozens of people have died after the roof collapsed at Mayfield Consumer Products.
Local 6 will continue to compile a list of businesses damaged overnight. Please email info and photos regarding storm damage to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.