PADUCAH-- Paducah is now a hub for 11 counties when it comes to driver licenses and testing.
Calloway and Marshall are the newest counties to make the move from circuit court clerks.
The switch has been rocky, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, eventually things will be more efficient.
The biggest change is the appointments.
Right now, the Paducah center, located in the HIPP building, isn't taking walk- ins.
Locals complained today about the need for appointments, but the appointments are still behind schedule.
For them, the change has been difficult.
County circuit court clerks are turning the responsibility of driver licensing over to KYTC.
McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk, Kim Channell, says she sees how difficult the switch has been.
“We know its inconvenient now to have to go somewhere else and have to make an appointment and I hate that for the citizens but for security reasons, it's probably for the best,” Channell says.
Locals waiting in line were not happy.
Many declined to be interviewed but said they had been waiting for hours.
Tammy Smith from Fulton says she had to make the drive for herself recently.
She says she dreaded the idea of returning today for her boyfriend.
“No idea who thought of it. The line is all the way, almost, out the door before you even get to sign in. Where I'm from, Fulton, you just walked in. Everything was great and it worked. This doesn't work,” says Smith.
Matthew Cole, Commissioner of Vehicle Regulation for KYTC, says small staffing is the biggest issue right now.
That'll change with time.
“We're still building, still growing. We're just now kind of taking off, but we've got a great plan and we think we're going to be just super successful with it,” says Cole.
Cole says long lines aren't an issue everywhere.
He recommends checking what other centers have availability.
“Citizens are free to go to any location they want. We're currently at 22 locations. Eventually, we hope to get to about 30, but it always about convenience,” Cole said.
All counties will be fully transitioned into a center by June 30th.
When the final centers will be open is undetermined.
There are renewal options available through the new system.
You can renew your license online or through the mail.
KYTC says first time applications for Real IDs can only be done in person.
They'll also offer pop-ups in every county that doesn't have a regional center.
These pop up events will have all the services offered at the regional centers.
They're looking to make them available 2 to 5 times a year.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can visit their website.