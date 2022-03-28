Starting Monday, residents of Calloway and Marshall counties looking to obtain a driver's permit or license can do so from the regional driver testing branch in Paducah, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Driver Testing Regional Branch is located within the KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite 7, Paducah.
This regional office is currently serving residents in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, and Trigg counties. Duet o damage from the Dec. 10 tornado the office is also temporarily serving Graves County residents.
“We appreciate KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians in Calloway and Marshall counties,” said Gov. Beshear. “A local branch makes it easier for our Kentucky families to access the services they need.”
Appointments can be scheduled online by clicking the link here.
KSP is working with the KYTC and Kentucky's circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices by June 30.