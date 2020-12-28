PADUCAH — Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois have all taken very different paths of handling the COVID-19 crisis. Early on in the pandemic, they were part of a regional coalition to try and stop the virus from spreading across state lines.
COVID-19 cases have rose over the fall in each state, but at different rates due to demographics, population and shut down measures.
In Kentucky, the Purchase District Health Department's COVID-19 testing team spends half their day administering tests and the other half making calls on positive cases.
"Our testing numbers have stayed about the same but we did see an influx of people who were sharing with us that they were getting tested so they could see family," said Erin Stallins, Paducah Testing Site Coordinator.
People are insisting on traveling and the consequences of that are showing up in emergency rooms region wide.
Analysis of Health and Human Services data by the University of Minnesota Hospitalization Tracking Project shows many Local 6 counties with COVID-19 patients filling beds.
HHS reporting shows from Dec. 18-24, an average of about 36% of ICU beds filled in McCracken County were COVID-19 patients. Comparatively, in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri an average of about 36% of general hospital beds currently filled are COVID-19 patients. In Obion County, Tennessee 8% of general hospital beds currently filled are COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Jonathan Walters with Massac Memorial Hospital in southern Illinois said hospitalizations are steady there, but outpatient cases are rising.
"Keep patients that are safe to be out of the hospital, out of the hospital," said Walters. "Admitting those who we can manage, and getting those that require more advanced, more acute care to the bigger hospitals."
Hospitals across the region are sharing capacity levels to help take the load off of one another.