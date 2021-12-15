Regions Bank has announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Friday night's tornadoes.
In addition to these services, Regions Bank announced a commitment of $100,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief and long-term recovery support.
$35,000 of the $100,000 grant will go to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund.
An additional $50,0000 will go to the American Red Cross. This funding will be used to support people impacted by the tornadoes across a multi-state area including Northeast Arkansas, Middle and Western Tennessee and the St. Louis Metro East area in Illinois.
The remaining $15,000 will be allocated go to organizations based on long-term need.
“One of the greatest ways we can make an impact is by supporting the agencies that know these communities best and are ready to deliver vital support,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “We appreciate the work of every relief agency, every first responder, and every community member who is working to make a difference, and we encourage other people, organizations, and businesses to consider ways they, too, can support the important relief work that’s underway.”
Regions Bank is also offering a series of disaster-recovery financial services that will be offered to people and businesses that were impacted by tornado damage.
Those services will be available for a limited time beginning Thursday, they include:
- Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs will be available.
- Regions fees will be waived when Regions Bank customers use other banks’ ATMs in the impacted areas for at least 15 days beginning Dec. 16, 2021. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)
- No check-cashing fees will be charged for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch.
- Payment deferrals for current Regions credit card holders may be available based on individual circumstances.
- Personal and business loan payment assistance may be available based on individual circumstances.
- Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days may be available based on individual circumstances.
- One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal).
- An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available through March 16, 2022, on new personal unsecured loans when customers apply in a branch or by phone.
- An interest rate discount of 0.50% on standard rates is available through March 16, 2022, for new business loans or lines of credit of up to $1 million to help with recovery needs in impacted areas.
- An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available through March 16, 2022, on new unsecured business term loans of up to $50,000 with up to 36-month terms, including waived origination and loan document fees, as well as options for the first payments to be deferred by up to 90 days.
Some restrictions apply to these services. To learn more, please contact the appropriate number listed below:
- Mortgages, home equity loans and lines: 1-800-748-9498
- Other consumer loans: 1-866-298-1113
- Any other banking needs: 1-800-411-9393