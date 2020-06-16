PADUCAH — The annual Camp Robin hosted by Mercy Health - Hospice, Paducah may have been canceled, but that did not stop the camp's organizers from making sure the children who registered knew that they were thought about and supported.
Camp Robin is a day camp that provides support and counseling to children who have suffered the loss of a family member or friend.
Throughout June, Mercy's hospice team members have been making home deliveries of personalized care packages to each registered participant.
Mercy says the packages were personalized for each child's particular loss and included items like letters, books, coloring pages, activities and crafts.
“I look forward to each day I get to make these deliveries,” said camp volunteer Melinda Dew. “It is so important to continue to offer that acknowledgement, understanding and support to the grieving people in our lives.It has been such a blessing putting these packages together. We have seen many of these campers grow up.”
This year would have been the 15th annual camp and organizers are already focused on next years camp.
Mercy says Camp Robin consists of therapeutic activities in a fun, safe environment to help children ages four through 17 deal with grief.
The camp is offered free to children and their parents or guardians living in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.
For more information, mercy.com.