MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is yet again offering help to local families worried about getting their children a Christmas gift this year.
If interested, you must apply in-person at the Salvation Army. The Paducah branch of the Salvation Army is located at 2990 Trimble St. In-person applications will be accepted Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 15.
The Salvation Army is asking when showing up for an appointment you do not arrive early, and do not bring children or guests.
While registering you must bring a photo ID, birth certificate for each child (must be a parent or legal guardian) and proof of child's residence (report card or school enrollment). You also must provide proof of residence and proof of income.
Proof of residence includes:
- Utilities: gas, electric, water bill (w/in last 2 months)
- Rent/Lease agreement Unemployment benefits
- Insurance payment
- Cable/Internet bill
Proof of income includes:
- Current paycheck stubs (within last 2 months)
- SNAP letter
- Unemployment benefits
- SSI paperwork
Families seeking help from the Salvation Army will not be eligible for Christmas assistance from other agencies.
Residents of McCracken, Marshall and Livingston counties are eligible for Angel Tree.
If you have additional questions please call Lieutenant Brittney Donegan at 270-366-3682.