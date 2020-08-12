PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Paducah says the 21st annual Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes Charity Golf Open will still be happening this year at the Country Club of Paducah, and registration is now open.
The open will take place on Monday, Sept. 14 with available tee times of either 7:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
The hospital says Rick's Electric is the sponsor for this year's event and golfers will have a chance to win $50,000 at the Ray Black & Son Hole-In-One Challenge and the winner of the U.S. Bank Valhalla Challenge will receive a round of golf at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.
Other prizes will be awarded for longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, and first, second, and third place teams in each flight.
The hospital says during its history, Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes Charity Golf Open has raised more than one million dollars to benefit patients.
To reserve a tee time or for more information call 270-444-2387.