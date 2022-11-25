PADUCAH — As the end of the year creeps ever closer, you may be setting goals for next year. If being more physically active is a resolution you plan to make, you could go ahead and sign up for next year's Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon.
Registration for next year's half marathon opened Friday. Organizers say all runners who register between Nov. 25 and Jan. 1 will get a special early bird rate. All registered runners will also receive a T-shirt with their registration.
The 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon is scheduled for May 13, 2023, the day before mother's day. Organizers say in-person and virtual race options will be available. Runners will pick up their packets at the Paducah Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 12.
The event, which includes the half marathon, a relay and a 5K, benefits the Family Service Society in Paducah. FSS provides folks in need in our community with food, personal care items, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses and assistance with rent, utilities and prescription medication costs.
“Running for a charity is one of the many ways you can change your life and the lives of others in a positive way,” Mercy Health cardiologist, Dr. Simone Fearon, said in a statement about the Iron Mom. “As you train for the challenge of an event such as the Iron Mom, knowing your efforts will benefit a great cause is a huge motivation to strive for and improve your personal health goals. Your body becomes leaner, fitter, and more energetic over time. Additionally, knowing that you're running for a cause such as this, one that directly benefits our community, is an immensely satisfying feeling.”
Organizers say the event, which was founded in 2010, helps FSS raise funds to continue serving others. They say the 2022 event raised more than $62,000.
To register for the 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon, visit PaducahIronMom.com.