PADUCAH — The Paducah Fire Prevention Division is hosting its ninth annual Combined Conference for fire service, electrical, and building professionals later this month. Professionals who attend can receive continuing education credits for the state of Kentucky.
The city of Paducah says the conference will be held Oct. 29-30 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center at 415 Park Street.
A news release from the city says the free conference is open to anyone in the electrical, plumbing, building, construction, design and firefighting fields.
Registration is required, and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 22.
To learn more about the classes that will be offered and the instructors who will be teaching them, visit the city of Paducah's website. The site also includes an online registration portal and more information for attendees.
The city says it's also looking for sponsors for the conference. The city's webpage about the conference includes information on sponsorship levels and awards the city offers to sponsors in exchange for their help providing the event.
Those who have questions about the conference or are interested in becoming a sponsor can call Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman at 270-444-8522 or email Tinsman at atinsman@paducahky.gov.