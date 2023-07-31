MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Registration is now open for Book for Hope's eighth annual Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk in McCracken County. The nonprofit assists families of children in cancer treatment in west Kentucky and southern Illinois and donates to childhood cancer research.
The walk will be held on Sept. 16 on the McCracken County High School track field. Those who donate by Aug. 31 are guaranteed to receive a T-shirt packet with gift cards donated by local businesses.
Organizers say on the day of the walk, activities, including day-of registration, will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 16. The event will include games for kids with prizes, a DJ, Dippin' Dots, a photo booth, water, soda and other drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by Woodman Life, face painting and corn hole games.
Book for Hope says Krystal Wood, the mother of cancer survivor Sophia Grace, will be the guest speaker for the event.
The organization says 32% of the proceeds will go to childhood cancer research and the rest will be used to help west Kentucky and southern Illinois families with children receiving cancer treatments.
To register for the eighth annual Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk, click here. There you will find links to register online or to download a registration form.