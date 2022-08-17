PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold its annual golf scramble, the Red Kettle Open, on Sept. 22 at Paxton Park Golf Course.
The Red Kettle Open is the Salvation Army of Paducah's largest annual fundraiser, the organization says.
In the Red Kettle Open, teams of four compete in a scramble format tournament. Fees to participate are $100 per person or $400 per team. That covers green fees, golf carts, entry giveaways, lunch and prizes, the Salvation Army of Paducah says.
The event will include door prizes, a raffle and a silent auction. The tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, and the competition will be followed by lunch at the clubhouse.
Event proceeds will be sued to send kids to camp in 2023, the Salvation Army of Paducah says. Corporate sponsorships are also available.
A maximum of 25 teams can participate.
To register to participate in the golf scramble or to sign up to be a corporate sponsor, visit the event's online registration page or call Andrew McGlenon at 270-908-1283.