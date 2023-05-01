PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah will host its Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour on July 15 to raise money for stroke care technologies and services at the hospital.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. on July 15 at the Baptist Health Imaging Center on the west end of the hospital's campus at 2705 Kentucky Ave. The bike tour will begin at 8 a.m.
It's $25 for individuals to register, $40 for couples and $50 for a family of four. The longest ride on the tour is 65 miles. Not sure you want to commit to pedaling that far? There are also 10-mile, 20-mile and 35-mile options. The routes go through McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties.
The maps below show each route.
In addition do raising money for stroke care, the event aims to raise awareness of the signs of stroke. It's important to call 911 right away if you see someone exhibiting the signs of stroke.
To remember what those signs are, the hospital says to remember the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T.
- B is for balance. Is the person's balance off? Are they experiencing dizziness or headache?
- E is for eyes. Is their vision blurry?
- F is for face drooping. Does one side of their face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
- A is for arm weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both of their arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- S is for speech difficulty. Is their speech slurred? Are they unable to speak, or is it difficult to understand what they're saying?
- T is for time to call 911. If the person shows any of the symptoms listed above, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
For more information about the Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour, or to register to participate, click here.