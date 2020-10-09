PADUCAH — The City of Paducah, with funding in part from the National Endowment for the Arts, is hosting a Creative Business Bootcamp next month for people who want to learn about business modelling, action planning and other customer segments.
The interactive, virtual workshop will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The city says creative entrepreneur, artist, and educator Jennifer Reis will lead the workshop and focus on helping creatives, makers, artists, and entrepreneurs design and grow their businesses.
You will learn about business modeling, action planning, brand marketing, e-commerce, and customer segments. The city says local attorney Cody Walls with the Denton Law Firm will also give information about legal frameworks and taxation laws related to creative businesses.
City Clerk and Customer Experience Department Director Lindsay Parish organized the bootcamp and says, “This workshop is a bootcamp for those with creative mindsets who want to grow their brand, launch a new business, or navigate the complicated market in 2020 and beyond. In the span of these two days, attendees will learn a variety of vital business topics that will help them set the foundation for business success.”
The city says it will cost $35 to attend the virtual workshop. You can register online by clicking here. If you have a question, need help with the fee, or don't have a computer with audio and webcam, contact the customer experience department by emailing customerexp@paducahky.gov or calling 270-444-8506.
The topics that will be covered in the Creative Business Workshop include:
- Venture Inventory, Group Share & SWOT Analysis
- Intro to Business Modeling with the Business Model Canvas
- Value Propositions
- Customer Segments
- Branding/Marketing
- Venture Statements & Action Planning
- Return to the Business Model Canvas - Diversifying Revenue Streams for your Avatar
- Pricing/Selling
- Intro to E-Commerce
- Business Legal Frameworks, Financial Planning and Taxation
- Small Business Resources, Logistics and Technical Assistance Panel
About Jennifer Reis: The City of Paducah says Jennifer A. Reis is a creative entrepreneur, artist, educator, and gallery director with 25 years of experience in arts business and administration. The city says she earned a BFA from Columbus College of Art and Design and master's degrees in arts management and education from Syracuse University and Morehead State University. Additionally, after nearly 20 years as a higher education educator and administrator, the city says she made academic programs in arts administration, arts entrepreneurship, and design thinking. Her work includes more than 100 exhibits of contemporary art and craft. The city also says she is a consultant for community and economic development, trade, and cultural and educational organizations and that she designs, manages, and delivers creative entrepreneurship curriculum through her company Make Do. Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says Reis' work has been presented at several tradeshows and she exhibits and hosts workshops nationally at schools.
About Cody Walls: The city says Cody Walls, a Paducah native, is a 2007 graduate of Murray State University with a degree in accounting and has continued his education at Murray State with a Master’s in Business Administration.
After eight years of practicing accounting and gaining vital experience in preparing tax returns, completing audits, and compiling financial statements, the city says Walls furthered his education with a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois School of Law. While getting that degree, Walls worked as a Staff Member and Note Editor on the Law Journal. The city says Walls is now employed with the Denton Law Firm as an Associate Attorney focusing on taxation, estate, and probate law.