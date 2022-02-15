MAYFIELD, KY — Amid ongoing tornado relief efforts, trash pickup might not seem like a priority, but for some Mayfield residents, it's a big part of returning to normal. Regular trash pickup is resuming more than two months after the Dec. 10 tornado.
The city of Mayfield does not have municipal trash. Residents can hire contractors to take their trash. After the tornado, some roads in Mayfield weren't passable, and that's where temporary dumpsters came into play.
In Mayfield, trash cans are rolled out to the edge of the street. Something that used to be a familiar sight now represents a return to normal. Since the tornado, people who live there were using dumpsters to get rid of their garbage.
"Because the roads were impassable, contractors weren't coming through and picking it up," says Don Costello with Graves County Emergency Management.
The temporary dumpsters were meant for household trash, such as discarded food, paper and packaging. Costello says the dumpsters filled up quickly.
"Some of the smaller contractors had been observed picking up and dumping their trash there. People throwing their trash at the dumpster and not putting it in the dumpster," says Costello.
Fourteen dumpsters were placed in the Mayfield community. Costello says most of them have been picked up.
"This was just a short term, let’s take care of it. Then, it was to be over," says Costello.
Costello says you might see big blue bins still out in the community because residents can rent them for personal use. He warns you to make sure you aren't throwing your trash in someone's personal dumpster.