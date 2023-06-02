PADUCAH, KY — After a rash of complaints about local vehicle thefts, deputies are asking for assistance identifying a suspect seen on security camera footage.
According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on Thursday to several complaints about items being stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Reidland community.
Deputies say one of the suspects was caught on security footage, and they're asking anyone with information about his identity — or that of anyone else involved — to contact them.
You can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, visit mccrackencountysheriff.com, or contact your local law enforcement agency. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or by downloading the app from the Apple or Google Play stores. You can also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.