On Thursday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office along with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole arrested a McCracken County man on drug trafficking charges.
35-year-old Christopher Luciano was arrested Thursday after detectives with the sheriff's office received information alleging Luciano's involvement in illegal drug activity. Luciano was already on probation for drug offenses.
Drug detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole located Luciano and conducted a search of his vehicle and residence located on Nickell Heights in the Reudland area.
During the search, detectives located and seized 71 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, scales, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
Luciano was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He is facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.