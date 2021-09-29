PADUCAH– Reidland Middle School in Paducah is one of 40 recipients to win a $25,000 grant as part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.
The $25,000 grant will go towards the 21st Century before/after-school program. The program offers students an extra 62 days-worth of instruction and support. Additionally, 21st Century offers tutoring, enrichment clubs, social-emotional support, plus an extra hot meal and 3 extra hours of child care a day.
The 40 grant winners received the most votes out of 200 finalists. 125,000 people voted to support their communities in just 10 days.
The Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale was also won a $25,000 grant. The additional funds will go towards supporting the centers infrastructure needs. Those include automatic doors and new windows. These improvements would increase accessibility and energy efficiency at the center.
