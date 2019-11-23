PADUCAH— Three of the four people injured in an explosion at the Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah have been released from the hospital, according to Dippin' Dots Director of Public Relations Billie Stuber. One employee remains in the hospital.
Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer says they are focused on the well-being of their employees and the ongoing investigation.
"We have contacted the proper local, state and federal officials and will be working side-by-side with them to conduct a thorough investigation. It is premature for us to comment at this time without the benefit of facts from a comprehensive investigation," Fischer said.
"At this moment what is most important to us is our employees, especially our four team members who were injured last night. We are a close-knit company and we are praying for their recovery, and grateful there were no fatalities. Additionally, we want to thank our local first responders for their quick and capable assistance last night. We appreciate what they did to help us."