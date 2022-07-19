WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Dream Center and Relevant Church of Paducah hosted a multi-county Christmas in July event Saturday.
The event was hosted in three western Kentucky counties hit hard by the December tornado outbreak.
The focus was to provide emotional care and support for tornado survivors and their families.
"It's one of those things to where, you know, a tragedy turns into a triumphant moment and so its where something bad turns out something good," says Relevant Church Pastor Joel Cauley. "And so that's just what we're trying to do is just make this horrific moment into some incredible memories to where people have a little bit of a boost and some hope in some of these dark times."
Saturday's event included games, food and toys for kids affected by the December storms. The event was held simultaneously at the Mayfield-Graves County Extension Office at 4200 U.S. 45 in Mayfield, at the Kentucky Opry at 88 Chilton Lane in Benton and at the court square in downtown Dawson Springs.