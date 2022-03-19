From West Kentucky to Ukraine: Relevant Church of Paducah in partnership with the Mercy Chefs disaster relief team is putting out an urgent call for baby formula. All donations will be sent directly to Mercy Chef teams on the ground in Ukraine.
Mercy Chefs was one of the first to respond after the tornado disaster in West Kentucky. Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization. They exist to provide professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in natural disasters and national emergencies. Mercy Chefs currently has a permanent relief kitchen set up in the former Lone Oak Middle school as tornado recovery continues.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chef Gary LeBlanc and the team quickly made the decision to also deploy to Ukraine in order to get meals to refugees. It was then that they discovered the drastic need for baby formula. Formula is extremely hard to come by due to numerous recalls and supply chain issues internationally. Meantime, in the wake of the violence in Ukraine, babies are dying of starvation.
"We are issuing a plea to the people of West Kentucky and surrounding states, to please go buy all the formula you can and bring it to us, so we can get it into the hands of people who desperately need it," said Christina Garrott of Relevant Church. She's also executive director of the local non-profit organization, Kentucky Dream Center.
Donations can be dropped off at Mercy Chefs, Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in the former Lone Oak Middle School, 225 John E Robinson Avenue in Paducah from 9am-5pm beginning Saturday March 19th until at least Thursday the 24th.
"Our goal is to collect 25 pallets," said Garrott. "But more than that is welcome and needed!"
The formula will be put on a semi-truck and then taken to a cargo plane in Nashville bound for Poland. From there the formula will be taken to Ukraine.
Monetary donations are also needed. Click here to donate.
Be sure to tune into Local 6 at 5 and 10 on Sunday to see Holly Brantley's interview with teams in the Ukraine who will be taking the formula to moms and babies, and hear from the crew handling donations in Paducah.