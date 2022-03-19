From West Kentucky to Ukraine: Relevant Church of Paducah in partnership with the Mercy Chefs disaster relief team is putting out an urgent call for supplies for Ukraine. All donations will be sent directly to Mercy Chef teams on the ground in Ukraine.
Mercy Chefs was one of the first to respond after the tornado disaster in West Kentucky. Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization. They exist to provide professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in natural disasters and national emergencies. Mercy Chefs currently has a permanent relief kitchen set up in the former Lone Oak Middle school as tornado recovery continues.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chef Gary LeBlanc and the team quickly made the decision to also deploy to Ukraine in order to get meals to refugees. Now with teams on the ground, they are ready to accept supplies to help civilians.
Items needed include: Diapers, Infant Hygiene Products, Women's Hygiene Products, Bath Soap, Toothbrushes and Toothpaste.
Donations can be dropped off at Mercy Chefs, Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in the former Lone Oak Middle School, 225 John E Robinson Avenue in Paducah from 9am-5pm until at least Thursday the 24th.
The supplies will be put on a semi-truck and then taken to a cargo plane in Nashville bound for Poland. From there the items will be taken to Ukraine.
Monetary donations are also needed. Click here to donate.
Supplies purchased can be shipped or taken to Mercy Chefs at 225 John E Robinson Ave in Paducah.