Hi Holly, here is some information for our response to the Ukraine. Hope this helps. Looking forward to meeting you tomorrow.
Relevant Church of Paducah, KY in partnership with the Mercy Chefs disaster relief team, will hold a baby formula donation drive over the next several days. In addition to their response to the tornado disaster in Western KY, Mercy Chefs have also deployed a team to the Ukraine, where they are providing hot meals and relief supplies to refugees. A critical need for the Ukrainian people is baby formula. Formula is extremely hard to come by due to numerous recalls. The harsh reality of the formula shortage in war torn Ukraine is the fact that babies are dying of starvation. We are issuing a plea to the people of Western KY and surrounding states, to please go buy all the formula you can and bring it to us, so we can get it into the hands of people who desperately need it! Donations can be dropped off at Mercy Chefs, Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in the former Lone Oak Middle School, 225 John E Robinson Ave. in Paducah from 9am-5pm beginning tomorrow (Saturday) and for the next several days. Our goal is to collect 25 pallets (but more than that is welcome and needed) that we’ll put on a plane leaving Nashville for Poland late next week.