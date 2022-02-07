Individuals in Caldwell County who were impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado are being asked to fill out a relief survey.
The survey will allow the new Caldwell County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) to identify every resident impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
The group is led by Princeton Mayor Kota Young and Caldwell Judge/Executive Larry Curling.
According to Caldwell County Emergency Management, the Caldwell County LTRG wants to reach every local household affected by the tornado in order to assess each family’s recovery progress, identify unmet needs, and work with partners to prevent residents from "falling through the cracks".
To complete the survey you must be a Caldwell County resident whose home was impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.