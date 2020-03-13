GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Human skeletal remains found in Graves County, Kentucky, may be those of a woman who disappeared in 2017, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says he was notified around 3 p.m. Thursday that skeletal remains may have been found in a wooded area on Love Lane just north of Sedalia. Investigators responded and confirmed the discovery, then the Graves County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. Hayden says Graves County investigators — with assistance from Kentucky State Police, the Graves County Coroner’s Office and the University of Tennessee Knoxville Anthropology Center, which contacts with the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office — held the scene as they continued to recover evidence until around 8 p.m. Friday.
In the release, Hayden says investigators believe the remains belong to an adult who died two to three years ago. Hayden says the remains have not yet been definitively identified yet, and an autopsy and examination will be performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in an attempt to determine who the person is and the manner of death.
While the person's identity is not known, Hayden says the family of Lynette McCollum has been notified about the discovery. McCollum has been missing since June of 2017. The woman, who was 53 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home on Love Lane. Since then, she has not been found and is still considered to be a missing person.
Hayden says a date for the autopsy of the remains has not yet been set.