MARION, IL — The Marion Police Department says human remains found last month in a wooded area in southern Illinois have been identified.
The remains were found around 9:13 p.m. on July 23 in an area north of the 1600 block of Peabody Road in Marion, Illinois. The condition of the remains meant investigators were not immediately able to identify the person.
Monday, Aug. 2, the police department announced that those remains have been identified as 35-year-old Kathleen N. Andrews of West Frankfort.
Police say previous interactions with Andrews indicate that she was homeless and had been living in the wooded area where her remains were found.
Her immediate family has been notified of her death, police say.
An autopsy was performed, and police say foul play is not suspected.