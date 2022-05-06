JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators say a body found in Jefferson County, Illinois, in March has been identified as a 20-year-old Indiana women reported missing in January.
The woman's remains were found in a wooded area west of the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive on March 21. The Mt. Vernon Police Department was the first to respond after the remains were found, and the sheriff's office joined the investigation when it was determined that the remains were in its jurisdiction. The sheriff's office says multiple agencies responded to help process the scene, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Mt. Vernon Fire Department and the Jefferson County Fire Protection District. The scene and the surrounding area were searched again on March 29. The sheriff's office says investigators were able to uncover evidence during both searches.
Evidence found during the initial search led investigators to believe the remains could be those of missing 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, Indiana. Investigators compared DNA from the body to DNA samples provided by Winfrey's family. The sheriff's office says a detective received confirmation this week that the body is Winfrey's.
While Winfrey was from Indiana, she was last seen in Mt. Vernon. The Mt. Vernon Police Department has said Winfery was last seen on Jan. 9 at a CVS Pharmacy there.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is still working to determine the cause and manner of Winfrey's death. A forensic anthropologist is assisting in that investigation.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information related to the case to call Detective Captain Wallace at 618-244-8004 or Crime stoppers at 618-242-TIPS.