SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN — The body of a child found on a property in East Tennessee last week is confirmed to be the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl who was reported missing in February.
Investigators found the body on March 6 on a Blountville, Tennessee, property belonging to relatives of the girl's mother. On Monday, investigators said the body that was found had the "exact clothing" Evelyn was reported to be wearing when she disappeared. At that point, the results of an autopsy were still pending.
Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the remains have officially been positively identified as those of the missing toddler.
In a video shared on the TBI's official Facebook page, a spokeswoman says the investigation into the child's death is ongoing, which limits what details investigators can release to the public.