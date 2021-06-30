Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley has been accounted for 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Owsley was a native of Paris, Kentucky.
Owsley had been assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship, which was attacked by Japanese aircrafts on December 7, 1941. He was 23 years old at the time.
From 1947 until 2015, 46 unidentified remains stay buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as un-recoverable, including Owsley.
In June 2015 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began analyzing the remains of the 46 unidentified individuals buried at the Punchbowl.
To identify Owsley’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.
Owsley's name was recognized at the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl. Now a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Owsley will be buried in Paris on August 5.