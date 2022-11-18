WHITESVILLE, KY — U.S. Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright of Whitesville, Kentucky is finally coming home.
Wright was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action in South Korea at the age of 18 during fighting along the Kum River. Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered, and the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.
The Defense Pow/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wright's remains have finally been identified after over 70 years.
According to a Friday release, the remains were retrieved from Taejon in 1950 but could not be identified by the Central Identification Unit in Japan. They were sent to Hawaii and buried with other Korean War unknowns, the release explains, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — also known as the Punchbowl.
The DPAA made a plan to retrieve unknown remains from the Punchbowl in 2018, in an effort to identify them and return them to their families. Scientists were able to use dental, anthropological and DNA analysis — along with circumstantial evidence — to identify Wright's remains.
According to the release, Wright's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with many others who are still missing. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.
The DPAA explained Wright was accounted for in August, but his family only recently received the full briefing on his identification. Wright will be buried in Whitesville, Kentucky at a later date.